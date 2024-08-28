Australia’s largest transmission project reaches two major milestones

Australia’s largest 900-kilometre transmission project EnergyConnect, which will link South Australia, Victoria and New South Wales (NSW), has achieved two major milestones including progress on the project’s main substation hub.

EnergyConnect builder Elecnor has begun delivering the backbone of the 500 kV Wagga Wagga to Dinawan Substation section, erecting the first of 334 Danubio towers, which will carry the heavy quad 500 kV conductor bundles.

NSW grid operator Transgrid has also announced significant progress with the connection of the first section of a new 220 kV substation to the existing Buronga substation, which is the main hub for the project.

Transgrid Chief Executive Officer Brett Redman said connecting the substation is a key part of the safe testing and commissioning process toward prior to inter-networking testing, which will be carried out by Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO).

“We are getting on with the job of delivering this nation-critical project which will give millions of consumers access to more reliable, clean, and affordable energy,” Redman said.

“EnergyConnect will allow us to move renewable energy between NSW, SA, and Victoria to where and when it is needed, which will help make our energy system more secure.”

Buronga substation will be one of the largest and most sophisticated substations in the southern hemisphere and includes five phase-shifting transformers, two synchronous condensers and four shunt reactors.

Elecnor Australia Project Director Filipe Delgado said the connection process required technical expertise and collaboration involving key civil, electrical, construction, commissioning, and overhead transmission line specialists.