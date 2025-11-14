Nation critical construction of HumeLink East and West in full swing

Construction of Transgrid’s 365 kilometre, 500 kV overhead transmission line energy infrastructure project HumeLink, which will connect renewable energy sources to the grid, is progressing.

The $1.4 billion (USD 915,000,000) HumeLink East consists of 225 kilometres of 500 kV overhead transmission line and towers, 1 substation at Bannaby, two worker accommodation facilities at Yass and Adjunbilly and approximately 383 kilometres of access tracks.

The $1.5 billion Humelink West consists of 140 kilometres of 500 kV lines and towers, two new substations at Gugaa and Maragle, one substation at Wagga Wagga, two worker accommodation facilities at Tarcutta and Kunama and approximately 325 kilometres of access tracks.

Transgrid has contracted Sydney-based UGL Engineering and CPB Contractors (UGL-CPB joint venture) to deliver the western portion of the HumeLink project, while the eastern section between Wondalga and Bannaby is being constructed by Spain-headquartered Acciona Construction Australia and Western Australia-based Genus Infrastructure (NSW), working in joint venture (JV) as the HumeLink East JV.

Transgrid Group Chief Executive Officer Brett Redman said the 365 km transmission line is expected to deliver more than $1 billion in net benefits to the Australian economy and provide consumers in New South Wales (NSW) with better access to cleaner, more affordable electricity.

“This is a pivotal moment for the country’s energy transition as Transgrid and our delivery partners get on with the job of delivering this once-in-a-generation project that will help make Australia’s clean energy transition a reality,” Redman said.

HumeLink East

HumeLink East is seeing deployment begin of approximately 9,870 tonnes of reinforcing bar for 22,000 metres cubed of concrete, to support 3,760 piles and the weight of 29,619 tonnes of steel.

Piling along the alignment of HumeLink East has continued during November 2025 involving deep hole drilling for the long concrete columns required to strengthen foundations for transmission towers.

Steel for the towers will arrive by the end of November 2025 to be assembled and erected on site, using cranes at Adjungbilly, 40 kilometres northeast of Tumut, and approximately 400 kilometres southwest of Sydney.

At the Bannaby substation, 260 kilometres northeast of Adjungbilly, upgrade works are underway with the building of foundations and earthworks on the access road.

HumeLink West

The first transmission towers are being erected on HumeLink West east of Wagga Wagga using prefabricated galvanised steel components stockpiled nearby at the Gugaa laydown facility and assembled on site.

A statement issued by Transgrid says the materials are sorted and dispatched to each tower erection site where they are laid on the ground and bolted together into segments for lifting into place by crane.

Other main construction works on the 140 kilometre alignment include building access points and tracks to over 360 transmission tower sites, bulk civil earthworks for the new 500 kV substation at Gregadoo, and another at Maragle in the Snowy Mountains.

Drilling of deep foundation piles, installation of steel reinforcement and as needed, installation of steel lining sleeves is ongoing. Concrete to secure each tower leg takes four weeks to fully set. The pace is on to be ready for stringing of the first conductors between towers, which is scheduled for early 2026.

The second of two worker accommodation facilities to house 350 people building the HumeLink West has neared completion at Kunama, 37 kilometres south of Tumut, with it’s sister facility located outside Tarcutta, 63 kilometres north of Kunama is already operational.