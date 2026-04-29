$1.5 million grant accelerates EV charger access for apartments

Sydney-headquartered smart electric vehicle (EV) charger designer ReadySteadyPlug has been awarded $1.51 million (USD 1 million) through the Australia Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) Driving the Nation Program to help a rollout of its charging-as-a-service (CaaS) solution for residential apartments.

The ReadySteadyPlug platform enables charging via standard power outlets, combining smartphone access control, cloud-based metering and automated billing to deliver a simple and user-friendly Level 1 charging solution for apartment residents.

The system also includes comprehensive Dynamic Load Management (DLM) to ensure a building’s maximum electricity supply is never exceeded.

The average Australian drives approximately 30 kilometres per day, and a single 10-hour overnight Level 1 charge delivers 200 kilometres of range.

The funding will see ReadySteadyPlug install up to 428 EV charge points and the associated infrastructure, and together with contributions from customers and ReadySteadyPlug, the ARENA support takes the overall funding for the company’s national roll out to $3.49 million.

ReadySteadyPlug Chief Executive Officer Jukka Sintonen said a lack of access to charging infrastructure at home can be a huge barrier to EV uptake for the millions of Australians that live in apartment buildings.

“Residents who don’t want an EV charging point don’t pay for EV charging infrastructure, or for the electricity they don’t use. EV owners can charge at home whenever it suits them, and the Owners Corporation gets reimbursed every quarter for the electricity used. It’s a model that works for the whole building, not just early adopters,” Sintonen said.

ReadySteadyPlug Chief Technology Officer Dean Eislers said the company has seen a surge of demand from strata complexes recently, and this support from ARENA means we can accelerate the rollout of our solution across Australia.

“With the recent uptick in EV sales, our solution can ensure Australians living in apartments also have the chance to enjoy the benefits of owning an EV,” Eislers said.

According to data from the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries and the Electric Vehicle Council (EVC), in March 2026, a total of 42,007 EVs, plug-in-hybrids, and hybrids were sold, while a total of 34,694 new petrol, and 28, 364 new diesel vehicles were sold over the same period.

ARENA Chief Executive Officer Darren Miller said the project addresses a crucial gap in Australia’s EV charging network.

“For millions of Australians living in apartments, the absence of simple, affordable charging at home remains a real barrier to electric vehicle adoption,” Miller said.

“ARENA’s funding will help to tackle this challenge by demonstrating solutions that lower the cost and complexity of EV charger installation. This will provide a replicable and scalable blueprint for other strata and apartment communities to follow.”

More than 4.2 million Australians and rising, live in strata complexes such as apartment buildings and townhouses.