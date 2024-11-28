Sky’s the limit with fast-charging Li-S battery breakthrough inspired by antiseptic

Monash University, Victoria engineers have doubled the energy density of conventional lithium-ion batteries and developed an ultra-fast charging lithium-sulfur (Li-S) battery, capable of powering long-haul electric vehicles and commercial drones.

The Melbourne, Victoria-based researchers, supported by the US Air Force Office of Sponsored Research, aim to demonstrate the technology in commercial drones and electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOL) within a year.

A decade in the making, the research is a transformative step in renewable battery technology and sets a new benchmark for practical lithium-sulfur prototypes.

Monash University Nanoscale Science and Engineering Lab (NSEL) PhD candidate Maleesha Nishshanke said the novel batteries were also much lighter.

“Inspired by the chemistry of betadine, a common household antiseptic, we found a way to accelerate the charge and discharge rates, making them a viable battery option for real-world heavy-duty use,” Nishshanke said.

Co-lead author of a paper on the research called Role of Polymer-Iodine Complexes on Solid-Liquid Polysulfide Phase Transitions and Rate Capability of Lithium Sulfur Batteries, Dr Petar Jovanović said their Li-S batteries bring the vision of high-performance, sustainable electric aviation closer to reality.

“This represents a major breakthrough toward making Li-S a feasible option not just for long-haul EVs but particularly in industries like aviation and maritime that require rapid, reliable power that is crucially light-weighted,” Jovanović said.

In an electric vehicle (EV), the Li-S batteries could power an extra 1,000 kilometres on a single charge while cutting recharge time to a few hours.

“Imagine an electric vehicle that can travel from Melbourne to Sydney on a single charge or a smartphone that charges in minutes — we’re on the cusp of making this a reality,” Jovanović said.

Monash ARC Research Hub for Advanced Manufacturing with 2D Materials Director and Co-lead researcher Professor Mainak Majumder said Li-S technology typically struggled to maintain high performance without degrading quickly but this game-changing battery could handle a lot of power being taken out at once without breaking down.

“The batteries are cheaper and store more energy. We’ve leveraged sulfur’s unique chemistry to make a battery that’s both safer and more efficient. With our new catalyst, we’ve overcome one of the last remaining barriers to commercialisation – charging speed,” Majumder said.

“Our catalyst has significantly enhanced the C-rate performance of Li-S batteries, demonstrated in early proof-of-concept prototype cells. With commercial scaling and larger cell production, this technology could deliver energy densities up to 400 Wh / kg.”

Majumder said this makes it well-suited for applications requiring dynamic performance, such as aviation, where batteries must handle high C-rates during take-off and efficiently switch to low C-rates during cruising.

“Li-S batteries are also a greener alternative to the materials used in traditional Li-ion batteries, which rely on limited and often environmentally harmful resources like cobalt,” Majumder said.

With the global lithium-sulfur battery market expected to be worth $322 million (USD 209 million) by 2028, Professor Majumder said Monash’s pioneering work could place Australia at the forefront of a rapidly expanding industry.

“This emerging industry has the potential to create jobs, drive economic growth and establish Australia as a key player in the market,” he said.

“As demands for high-performance batteries soars, investment in cutting-edge technology will have long-term benefits for job creation and economic growth.”

The research team continues to innovate – currently they’re refining new additives that promise to speed up both charging and discharging times even more, along with methods that reduce the amount of lithium needed.

To bring the technology to market, Monash University has launched a new spin-off, Ghove Energy, which is currently raising pre-seed funding.