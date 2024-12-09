Indian solar manufacturer giant makes moves to enter Australian market

Mumbai-based solar module manufacturer Waaree Energies incorporated a Sydney-based wholly owned subsidiary in Australia on 6 December 2024 named Waaree Renewable Energies Australia (WREA) Pty Limited.
A National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) filing says WREA will focus on renewable energy business in Australia but gives no further detail about specifics.
As one of India’s largest solar module manufacturers, with 12 GW of aggregate installed capacity, it manufacturers N-type TOPCon, N-type HJT, and P-type PERC technologies for ground-mount utility scale plants, rooftop and floating solar applications.
Founded in Mumbai, India in 1990, the company has five solar manufacturing plants across the country including a new 5.4 GW solar cell manufacturing plant in Chikhli, Gujurat, 225 kilometres north of Mumbai in collaboration with Australian modular solar system company 5B-Maverick.
It is part of the Warree Group, a conglomerate of companies that includes battery manufacturer Waaree Technologies, and large-scale engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracting company for solar and hydrogen, Waaree Renewable Technologies.
Waaree Energies also has a new module factory in Texas, USA, and Indian media reports the company has opened an office in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with views of expansion into the Middle East.
Waaree Energies has had 19 products on Australia’s Clean Energy Council’s approved modules list from 2020, and though still on the list updated 2 December 2024, the products are shown to have expired in September 2023.
Australia and India have an India-Australia Renewable Energy Partnership in place to cooperate on solar manufacturing and solar supply chains, as well as an Australia-India Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) to encourage Indian investments in lithium, cobalt and other critical minerals mining in Australia.
