Hithium to supply 128 units of 5 MWh battery solutions for Woolooga BESS

China-based integrated energy storage solutions company Hithium will supply 128 units of 5 MWh containers for the 222 MW / 640 MWh (2-hour) Woolooga battery energy storage system (BESS) being built in Queensland by London-based Lightsource bp.

The utility-scale project will be co-located with the 500-hectare, 214 MW Woolooga solar farm, in the Lower Wonga region, 195 kilometres northwest of Brisbane.

Prior to announcing Hithiums contract, a successful Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) Tender 1 – National Electricity Market (NEM) Generation bid by Lightsource bp for the Woolooga BESS was announced in December 2024.

Hithium’s 20-foot containers will be based on the company’s specialised prismatic 314 Ah lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) cells, which are double-length modules with IP 67 protection grade, providing 40% more energy compared to previous generations, the company said.

The ESS Cell 314 Ah has cooling technology that keeps the cells at a steady temperature and allows them to continue working in extreme weather conditions, operating at around 13,000 cycles in a charging/discharging temperature peak of 60 degrees celcius.

The company said unlike traditional power supply projects, the project prioritises optimising grid load and enhancing the role of energy storage systems in renewable energy generation, which is essential for grid flexibility and renewable energy integration.

Hithium Global Business President Mizhi Zhang said Lightsource bp is a global leader in renewable energy, and we’re proud to be collaborating with them on the Woolooga BESS project.

“This cooperation marks a significant move for Hithium into the Australian market. Hithium’s strengths in energy storage technology will undoubtedly lead to collaborations with more partners in the future, as we continue to introduce innovative energy storage solutions to various markets around the world,” Zhang said.

Hithium will collaborate with Germany-headquartered Intec Energy Solutions Australia, which has won a 25-year engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) and maintenance contract on the Woolooga BESS project.

Intec Country Manager Phil Wood said through a strong partnership with Lightsource bp, Intec is poised to deliver exceptional results that align with Australia’s renewable energy goals.

“This project underscores our dedication to the region and our efforts to create impactful energy solutions,” Wood said.

Though not yet available in Australia, Hithium has launched its newest solution, the Power 6.25 MWh 2h/4h high capacity BESS customised for geography and duration, with global delivery expected n Q2 2025.

In the 2-hour BESS scenario, the battery cell is 587 Ah, while in the 4-hour BESS scenario, it is 1,175 Ah., which the company said works with another Hithium BESS product, tailored for desert applications.