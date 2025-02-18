Australia’s top PV installers revealed as rooftop solar rises

New data from industry consultancy Solar Nerds shows Sunboost was the top-ranked solar installer in the national small-scale technology certificate (STC) market in 2024, rolling out 10,432 rooftop PV systems with a total capacity of 99,415 kW.

Sunboost, part of National Solar Energy Group (NSEG), was also the most prolific installer in the 0-15 kW residential market segment, completing 10,003 rooftop PV systems with a combined capacity of 10,003 kW.

Origin subsidiary Sun Retail finished the year as the top-ranked installer in the 15-40 kW market with 440 systems totaling 9,579 kW.

In the 40-100 kW range, the top spot was taken out by Energy Aware with a combined capacity of 14,222 kW spread across 162 projects.

The latest data from Solar Nerds, part of Sydney-based renewable energy finance specialist Solaris Finance, shows Australia’s installers deployed 322,447 small-scale solar systems in 2024, adding more than 3.22 MW of PV generation to the nation’s energy mix.

Solar Nerds said the annual total was 3.98% ahead of 2023 when about 3.1 GW of small-scale solar was installed on Australian homes and businesses.

New South Wales led the way in 2024, accounting for 32.02% of the market volume with more than 1 million small-scale solar systems installed across the state.

Queensland (26.33%), and Victoria (20.97%) also delivered significant volumes.