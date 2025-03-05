Fiji resorts to rooftop solar installations in race to reach renewable generation goals

Suva-headquartered solar installer Vision Energy Solutions has completed a 133.11 kW rooftop solar installation on one of the tropical island country’s premium holiday destinations, as the nation strives for it’s 90% renewable generation by 2025 goal.

Located at the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Fiji on the west coast island of Sonaisali, 15 kilometres west of the port city Nadi, the 261 solar panel installation represents a pivotal step for the resort to reduce its environmental footprint and promote green energy practices.

The Trina Vertex back sheet 510 W monocrystalline panel system also generates substantial energy savings for the resort and has demonstrated its effectiveness in reducing reliance on diesel or the grid.

Vision Energy Solutions Commercial and Technical Services General Manager Nikunj Vaghela told pv magazine the resort’s transition to solar power has led to notable financial savings, especially when compared to the high costs associated with diesel energy.

“Given the volatile nature of fuel prices, the stability and predictability of solar energy offer a significant economic advantage,” Vaghela said.

“By generating abundant clean energy, the resort has reduced its dependency on grid electricity, leading to substantial cost savings. These savings enhance the resort’s financial performance, providing a strong return on investment and allowing funds to be reallocated to other sustainability initiatives.”

A key component of the installation is its positive environmental impact, which is pertinent given Pacific Ocean nations are regarded the most severely affected globally by climate change.

“By generating renewable energy, DoubleTree has saved approximately 44 tonnes of CO2 emissions to date,” Vaghela said.

“This reduction is equivalent to planting hundreds of trees or removing several cars from the road annually, illustrating the tangible benefits of investing in green energy. The resort’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint aligns with global efforts to combat climate change and promote environmental sustainability.”

From initial design to installation, Vision Energy Solutions tailored the system to meet specific needs of the resort, providing comprehensive support to deploy a seamless transition to solar power.

“Not only is it a significant achievement in the resort’s sustainability journey, but the project highlights the economic and environmental benefits of investing in renewable energy,” Vaghela said.

“As the resort continues to implement green initiatives, it sets a benchmark for sustainability in the hospitality industry, demonstrating that luxury and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.”

Fiji’s renewable energy targets include generating 90% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2025 and 99% by 2030.