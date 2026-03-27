Sungrow unveils integrated solar storage solution for Australian market

Chinese clean tech manufacturer Sungrow has introduced a hybrid solar energy storage (PV-ESS) solution that integrates integrates Sungrow’s 1+X modular inverter with a dedicated storage interface, PowerTitan 3.0 with built-in DC/DC module, and the PV-ESS Synergy Management System (SMS), in support of the Australian renewables grid.
A company statement said the hybrid solution enables seamless coordination between solar generation and battery storage, delivering higher operational efficiency, flexible energy dispatch, and improved grid compatibility.
A Single-Platform PV-ESS design, the system supports up to 8 hours of battery discharge duration, a high DC/AC ratio of up to 2.0, and up to 100% ESS power utilisation.
The optimised energy system leverages peak and off-peak price arbitrage to secure reliable 24/7 green power supply for solar assets, delivering holistic optimisation across system costs, energy conversion and power regulation.
Efficiency Optimisation
By integrating storage directly on the DC side, the solution eliminates the need for a separate Power Conversion System (PCS) and dedicated MV station (MVS), while reducing AC cabling and system complexity, the company said.
The architecture also reduces energy conversion stages from six (conventional AC-coupled systems) to four, minimising round-trip losses. Independent testing confirms an overall efficiency gain of 3-5%, helping developers maximise long-term asset performance and project returns.
Sungrow Asia Pacific Vice President Joe Zhou said the solution’s reliability has been well proven through large-scale deployments across the globe, including the 100 MW solar plus 220 MWh Cunderdin hybrid plant in Western Australia, as well as more than 90 solar-plus-storage projects worldwide.
“Through continuous technological innovation and advanced system integration, Sungrow aims to further unlock system efficiency and maximise project value, while accelerating Australia’s transition toward a renewable-powered energy future,” Zhou said.
Intelligent Dispatch
Sungrow’s intelligent dispatch system optimises operations for Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM) by storing excess solar during peak output or curtailment, charging fast in low-price windows and discharging smoothly at peak demand.
“This reduces curtailment, stabilises grid-friendly output, and ensures reliable all-day supply—maximising renewable yield and project returns,” the Sungrow statement said.
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