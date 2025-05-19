NSW solar and storage project gets state planning approval

The Summerville solar and battery energy storage project, being developed by Swedish company OX2 near Lismore in northern New South Wales (NSW), has received the green light from the state’s Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure.

The $312 million (USD 199.7 million) Summerville Solar Farm project, planned for a site about 25 kilometres south of Casino, will comprise a 90 MW PV facility and an accompanying battery system sized at 90 MW with four hours of storage.

Once operational, the solar farm will supply renewable electricity to the National Electricity Market (NEM), generating power for approximately 55,000 homes while OX2 said the 360 MWh battery will allow the facility to capture and release solar energy to the grid during peak times and outside daylight hours.

While the Summerville Solar Farm requires federal government approval before construction can begin, OX2 has indicated that operations are expected to begin by 2027.

NSW Planning Minister Paul Scully said the project will support the state’s Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap that sets out a coordinated way forward to deliver at least 12 GW of new renewable energy generation and 2 GW of long-duration storage by 2030.

“NSW is leading a once-in-a-generation upgrade of the electricity network, to deliver even more clean, affordable and reliable energy for everyone in NSW,” he said.

Scully pointed out that since March 2023, the NSW government has delivered 34 renewable energy State Significant Development assessments, including 12 solar and five wind farms, and 15 large-scale energy storage systems. The projects have the combined capacity to generate 6 GW of renewable energy, and store 7.8 GW / 21.5 GWh of energy. There are also another 37 renewable energy projects currently being assessed.

The government is “committed to diversifying energy production and reducing carbon emissions while providing energy security and reliability,” he said.

The Summerville Solar Farm is to be built on land currently used for cattle grazing. The solar project will comprise approximately 215,000 PV panels deployed across the 240-hectare site.

In its notice of decision, the Department of Planning said the project has been approved, subject to strict conditions including the establishment of a 10-metre perimeter for fire safety and others to manage or mitigate any impacts on traffic and the environment.

The department said it had “responded to key issues raised during the community consultation period,” but added the project “would provide a range of benefits for the region and the state as a whole.”

The project is expected to generate 200 jobs during the construction phase while Scully said it will also deliver broader economic benefits to the region with Richmond Valley Council to receive about $3.12 million to spend on community projects.

“Summerville Solar Farm will produce clean energy and bolster the Northern Rivers economy by creating jobs during construction and operational phases,” he said.

OX2, which is a major player in European markets and has a development portfolio of more than 30 GW, said it aims to maximise investment in the regional economy through the engagement of local businesses.

“We work towards utilising local contractors wherever possible throughout the construction and operation of the project,” it said on its project website.

OX2, which entered the Australian market in 2023 through the $126 million acquisition of solar energy development company Esco Pacific, has a development portfolio in Australia of more than 2.4 GW spread across solar, battery and wind projects in NSW, Victoria, and Queensland.