Queensland airport lands on rooftop solar to help power operations

Sunshine Coast Airport (SCA) in Queensland’s southeast has launched a new rooftop solar system with more than 320 solar panels now fixed to the passenger terminal roof, marking a significant step towards the airport’s goal of achieving 50% renewable energy use by 2030.

SCA Chief Executive Chris Mills said the new 190.24 kW system will provide a clean, renewable source of energy that will reduce the airport’s reliance on grid-sourced electricity by 17% and help lower the operation’s Scope 2 emissions.

“Harnessing solar energy is a crucial step on our sustainability journey. This project will help reduce our carbon footprint and lower the airport’s energy consumption,” he said.

“All energy generated through the rooftop solar will be used to power the main terminal and there is room to grow the project following the future domestic terminal expansion.”

Mills said the solar project is part of a broader push for more sustainability initiatives at the airport, including new waste management and recycling programs, environmental offsets and management of “ecologically significant areas within the airport precinct”.

“Projects and initiatives like solar and waste diversion will become increasingly important as the airport continues to grow,” he said. “These are all important projects and the airport is focused on finding new and innovative opportunities to advance our environment and sustainability initiatives.”

SCA is one of multiple Australian airports embracing solar with decarbonisation becoming an increasing focus for the aviation industry.

Adelaide Airport earlier this year completed a 2.3 MW expansion of its PV generation capacity, boosting the airport’s total capacity to 3.5 MWp of solar installed. Melbourne Airport has also turned to solar as part of its decarbonisation journey, with a 12 MW behind-the-meter solar farm and has plans in place to construct a 7.5 MW solar farm adjacent to the existing facility.

Brisbane Airport in January announced it is 100% powered by renewable energy, a milestone achieved thanks to 10 MW of onsite solar generation in combination with a 100% renewable energy power purchase agreement with state-owned generator Stanwell.