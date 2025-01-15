Brisbane Airport net zero milestone includes 10 MW of onsite solar

Brisbane Airport Corporation (BAC) has announced it is 100% powered by renewable energy in part from 10 MW of onsite solar generation sourced via 18,000 solar panels in use across the facility, plus the purchase of 100% renewable energy generated by state-owned supplier, Stanwell.

Describing itself as the first airport in Australia to announce it had achieved Net Zero emissions (Scope 1 and 2).

Brisbane Airport Chief Executive Officer Gert-Jan de Graaff said the renewable backed power will operate everything at the airport.

“Our renewable power purchase agreement has kicked in with Stanwell, providing up to 185 GWh of renewable backed wind and solar energy per year from regional Queensland. This is a milestone moment,” de Graaff said.

“It means everything from the systems you use at check-in, baggage conveyors, air conditioning, departure screens, escalators, electric ground services equipment, right through to the runway lights that guide your aircraft safely into the sky, will run on renewable generated power”

De Graaff said more work is to be done, given the most significant source of emissions at the airport comes from aviation fuel used by our airline partners.

“It’s why we continue to represent all airports on the Australian Jet Zero Council, and support research undertaken at Brisbane Airport by Stralis which is developing a hydrogen-electric aircraft, with a test-flight planned for this year,” de Graaff said.

Stanwell Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Rourke said Brisbane Airport was Stanwell’s very first customer for its renewable energy pipeline.

“Since 2022, we’ve signed many more commercial and industrial customers as we diversify our generation portfolio in response to evolving market expectations to include renewable and low emissions energy sources,” O’Rourke said.

Included in BAC’s sustainability efforts, it has reduced its scope 1 and 2 emissions by 97% by also replacing internal combustion engine bus fleet with electric vehicles (EV), introduced an electric commercial mower fleet.