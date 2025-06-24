Victoria pushes ahead with electrification program

From 2027, newly built residential and commercial buildings in Victoria will be required to be “all electric” under new regulations announced by the Victoria government as part of the state’s energy transition.

The state government said from 1 January 2027, all new homes in the state will be permitted to have only electric appliances, including heating, hot water systems and cooking systems.

The reforms also require all commercial buildings — excluding industrial, manufacturing and agricultural buildings — to be built with all electric heating and hot water.

The reforms also target existing buildings with gas hot water systems to be phased out of all Victorian homes. From 1 March 2027, when a gas hot water system reaches the end of its life, it must be replaced with an electric alternative like a heat pump.

There is no requirement to upgrade gas heating or cooking to electric in existing homes, but the government said it encourages homeowners to make this change to lower the cost of their energy bills.

The reforms are part of the state’s plan to cut emissions, reduce residential gas use and redirect gas supply to industry.

“Families will pay less on their energy bills, industry will get the gas it needs – and Victorian jobs are protected,” Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan said. “It’s good for industry, workers, renters and families.”

Luke Menzel, Chief Executive Officer of the Energy Efficiency Council, a not-for-profit membership association that advocates for Australia’s energy management sector, said the reforms package is a powerful step towards a fully renewable energy future for Victoria.

“The Energy Efficiency Council sees this package of reforms as a big step towards an all-electric future for Victorian households and it establishes a benchmark for other states and territories to follow,” he said.