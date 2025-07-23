DMEGC releases new series of residential all-in-one storage systems

Chinese industrial group DMEGC has released a new all-in-one energy storage solution for residential use.

Dubbed H02, it integrates battery storage and a hybrid inverter, operating in either single-phase or three-phase configurations. It is suitable for outdoor installation with IP65-rated housing.

“The series is available in single-phase models of 3.6 kW, 5 kW, 6 kW and 8 kW, and three-phase models in 4 kW, 5 kW, 6 kW, 8 kW, 10 kW, 12 kW and 15 kW ratings to cover different grid standards,” the company said in a statement. “The system’s modular design allows for the installation of batteries with a capacity of 5.12 kWh in a single stack. Connecting multiple stacks in this configuration allows a single inverter to support up to 12 battery modules, providing a total capacity of 61 kWh.”

In the single-phase models, the maximum recommended PV input ranges between 7,360 W and 10,000 W, and between 8,000 W and 22,500 W in the three-phase configuration.

The three-phase base model, which includes an inverter and two batteries, has dimensions of 590 × 1,341 × 204 mm, with a weight of 147 kg. The single-phase base model, on the other hand, measures 590 × 1,330 × 204 mm and weighs 139 kg. Each additional battery weighs 52 kg and measures 590 mm x 333 mm x 204 mm.

“H02 provides uninterrupted backup power to home loads, thus combating power outages. It boasts switching times of less than 10ms and is robust in all respects,” the company said. “The unit features a five-layer battery protection system, including overvoltage, overcurrent, overheating, internal fire extinguishers and fuses – all these functions are tested by TÜV.”

From pv magazine Global