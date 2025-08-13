Survey shows cost and complexity key barriers to rooftop solar uptake

A new survey shows that the upfront cost of purchasing and installing rooftop solar is the most common barrier to its uptake while the complexity of choice is also a major pain point for consumers.

The Behavioural Economics Team of the Australian government (BETA) has surveyed nearly 4,900 people for its Towards Net Zero study, examining how households decide on home energy upgrades, with a focus on rooftop solar.

Of the respondents with solar panels, the most common reason for installing solar was financial with 67% of solar owners citing bill savings as their main motivation, but almost half of those said upfront expenses had made the decision to get solar difficult. Those without solar were even more likely to view cost as the primary barrier with nearly half of respondents citing cost as the main reason the choice to get rooftop solar was difficult.

Cost was also the most common reason people with solar panels had not purchased batteries.

Behind cost, the second most common friction to installing solar is the complexity of choice with half of respondents who were planning to install solar finding it difficult to choose the right type and size of system, choose an installer, work out how much to spend, and learn the technical jargon.

The survey shows that respondents who were planning to install solar within the next five years perceived many associated tasks to be difficult.

“More than 50% of this group found it difficult to choose the system that was right for them, choose an installer, work out how much money to spend, learn the technical jargon and work out how big the system would be,” BETA said.

“Such complexity can create enough friction to grind the process to a halt.”

BETA said confidence emerged as a critical enabler with clear information from salespeople and installers helping to reduce complexity and enable action.

“Confidence may be the key ingredient to help people follow through on their intention to make home upgrades,” the researchers said. “A combination of easy-to-access and easy-to-understand general advice, paired with customised recommendations from trustworthy retailers or tradespeople … can help overcome the frictions introduced by the complexity or difficulty of tasks.”