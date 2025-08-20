Clean Energy Council appoints new CEO

The Clean Energy Council (CEC) has named former Queensland deputy premier and treasurer Jackie Trad as its new chief executive officer to lead the organisation into the next phase of Australia’s transition to a clean energy future.

Trad, who lost her seat in the 2020 state election, will take over from CEO Kane Thornton, who announced his departure earlier this year after more than a decade at the helm of the renewable energy lobby group.

In a statement, CEC Chair Ross Rolfe said Trad will bring “sophistication and focus” to the organisation’s efforts to help deliver the new energy system that will power Australia into the future.

“Jackie brings a wealth of experience in building consensus across a wide group of stakeholders and a deep understanding of policy development and design,” he said.

“Jackie is also passionate about delivering a smooth and just transition to Australia’s energy system to ensure that we maximise the benefits of the transition and minimise the adverse impacts on Australian consumers and communities.”

The CEC said Trad was close to several key clean energy initiatives that have helped shape Queensland’s energy transition. Her record includes establishing state-owned renewable energy company CleanCo, and designing policies underpinning Queensland’s renewable energy and emissions reduction targets.

With more than three decades in public policy, government and advocacy, Trad is expected to bring both political and technical clout to the CEC’s lobbying efforts.

“I am incredibly excited to be part of the Clean Energy Council – the leading voice for the companies and organisations delivering the clean energy infrastructure, generation and firming for Australia’s clean energy future,” she said.

“As someone with a long-standing commitment to action on climate change, I know we are now in an important period of delivery, where policy reform and impactful advocacy, across governments and within communities, is critical and necessary to achieve a successful jobs and energy transition for Australians.”