Rooftop solar installation rates trending down

The latest monthly update from market analyst SunWiz shows 206.1 MW of new rooftop solar capacity was deployed nationally in August 2025, down 12.7 MW on the 218.8 MW that was installed across Australian households and businesses during the previous month.

SunWiz Managing Director Warwick Johnston said the monthly figure is a return to 2022 levels with the year-to-date tally 13% below the volumes observed at the same time last year “with little sign of a turnaround in sight.”

“The registered capacity for this month shows a decrease compared to the previous month, continuing a downward trend observed since the middle of the year,” he said.

“This level is also lower than the same period in the prior two years, indicating a notable year-on-year reduction. Overall, recent months reflect a contraction in monthly capacity volumes relative to earlier periods.”

Johnston said the popularity of the federal government’s $2.3 billion home battery subsidy was a major contributor to the decline in rooftop PV installations.

“Consumers directed their money towards batteries, and retailers’ sales efforts followed,” he said.

“Faced with the opportunity to make a larger sale from storage, following years of declining PV revenues, retailers are making the most of the ESS opportunity.”

SunWiz said most state volumes dropped off in August, except Victoria which saw “tepid” growth, adding 44 MW of new registered small-scale technology certificate (STC) capacity, up from 53 MW in July.

New South Wales added 58 MW of new capacity, down from 64 MW in the previous month, while Queensland added 55 MW of new rooftop solar, down from 60 MW in July.

SunWiz said the 20-30 kW segment was the best performer last month, rising to 12 MW from 11 MW in July.

The average rooftop solar system size showed a slight decrease, dropping to 10.16 kW in August compared to 10.21 kW in July.