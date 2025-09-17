Enphase introduces 97.5%-efficient microinverter based on gallium nitride tech

Enphase Energy, a United States-based provider of solar inverters and energy storage systems, has launched the IQ9N-3P, a three-phase microinverter for commercial-scale solar projects.

The microinverter is intended for 480 V commercial projects. It contains gallium nitride (GaN) technology, a first for Enphase microinverters. GaN technology replaces conventional silicon components, which Enphase said enables faster switching, cooler operation, improved reliability and a 97.5% conversion efficiency.

The device can manage a continuous DC current of 16 A and deliver up to 427 VA of peak output power, supporting solar panels up to 600 W. Enphase said its product can be deployed for small commercial systems under 100 kW or larger systems with “hundreds of kW” and provide flexibility to scale to a larger system over time without the need for system redesign.

Enphase said its inverters are useful under conditions of shading and uneven roof conditions, making them a fit for commercial rooftops with HVAC obstructions, skylights, and multi-tenant layouts.

The microinverter supports a 480/277 V three-phase wye configuration and also offers a 208 V model. In a wye configuration, all the loads in an AC system are connected at a single point.

Enphase’s commercial microinverter complies with UL 1741-SB and IEEE 1547-2018 grid standards, features rapid shutdown, phase balancing, voltage/frequency ride-through, and loss-of-phase detection for grid safety and system reliability.

The company said by converting DC to AC at each panel, the microinverter avoids the long high-voltage DC runs found in traditional centralised (“string”) designs, offering a safe, all-AC architecture on the roof.

Enphase said the product comes with a 25-year limited warranty. It is available starting December 2025.

“The IQ9N-3P Microinverter opens up the vast 480 V commercial market segment with a breakthrough design powered by gallium nitride, a wide-bandgap semiconductor widely used in advanced radar systems and increasingly adopted in medical power and imaging electronics,” said Aaron Gordon, senior vice president and general manager of the systems business unit at Enphase Energy.

The IQ9 Commercial Microinverters must be connected to the IQ Gateway Commercial Pro, which serves as the communication and control hub for Enphase commercial systems. The gateway enables real-time monitoring, energy management, remote firmware updates, and advanced grid features such as export limiting. It is covered by a 15-year limited warranty.

From pv magazine USA