RedEarth’s Australian-made V2G charger gets ready for market

Queensland-headquartered energy storage manufacturer RedEarth Energy Storage has announced pricing and commercial availability of its Australian-made vehicle-to-grid (V2G) bi-directional charger along with the release of two next generation products from its smart energy ecosystem including the Gecko plug-and-play energy storage system and Troppo low voltage battery.

Describing the charger as an Australian first, RedEarth has partnered with Germany-headquartered bi-directional charger technology company Ambibox to locally manufacture the RedEarth V2G chargers.

Pre-orders for the 11 kW three-phase RedEarth V2G charger will start in November 2025 with a RRP of $9,990 (USD 6,507) ex GST, with commercial delivery anticipated for early 2026.

RedEarth Chief Executive Officer Marc Sheldon said the charger will allow EV owners to use their vehicle’s battery system to supplement their home energy storage system, providing access to additional energy reserves during grid outages.

“For homeowners participating in the energy market, this feature will also allow EV batteries to interact with the wholesale market, charging when electricity prices are low or in negative territory, and discharging to generate revenue when prices are high,” Sheldon said.

“We’ve also delivered a clear pathway for installers who want to get on the V2G bandwagon with the V2G charger, helping them stay relevant and competitive in a rapidly evolving home energy market.”

Gecko energy storage system

The next-generation of Gecko is RedEarth’s new all-in-one plug-and-play energy storage system, purpose built for urban installations where wall space and accessibility are key design considerations.

The Gecko can be configured for grid-connected, off-grid or hybrid applications and offers home backup capability, can be AC-coupled and easily connected to a generator.

Energy storage can be customised with the Gecko using up to eight low voltage Troppo batteries for a total capacity of 32.8 kWh, and in Q1/2026, when the Troppo Ultra becomes available, storage capacity of the Gecko will expand even further by up to 44.8 kWh.

The Gecko is available in both single-phase (5 kW, 8 kW or 10 kW) and three-phase (12 kW or 15 kW) configurations, making it powerful enough to support homes or small businesses.

The system connects to RedEarth’s private power plant (PPP) platform, enabling users to monitor and manage energy consumption in real time, participate in flexibility markets, and share excess power externally, such as with friends and family.

The PPP app supports EV charging and V2G optimisation, allowing households to use EVs as mobile batteries.

“The Gecko has been designed for simplicity and speed of installation, helping installers respond to the increased market demand driven by the Cheaper Home Batteries Program,” Sheldon said.

“Our products are developed and engineered right here in Brisbane for Australia’s harsh conditions. When paired with our PPP platform, customers gain complete control over their energy, giving them the opportunity to participate in the energy market. They can choose how they store, trade or share their energy for greater energy independence.”

The Gecko is expected to be available from November 2025.

Troppo Ultra

The next generation of the RedEarth Troppo, the Troppo Ultra, is a re-engineered low-voltage battery that will deliver a 40% increase in core capacity.

Designed as a modular solution for RedEarth’s battery energy storage systems (BESS) the Troppo Ultra offers a nominal capacity of 5.6 kWh per unit.

It comes with an intelligent battery management system (BMS) that makes it backwards compatible with other RedEarth systems that have been built with Troppo batteries allowing for it to be seamlessly integrated.

The Troppo Ultra is expected to be available in early Q1/2026 subject to the certification approval from the Clean Energy Council.