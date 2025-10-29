Singapore, Australia regulators deepen energy cooperation

The AER and Singapore’s Energy Market Authority (EMA) signed a memorandum of understanding this week to expand cooperation on regulatory practices and low-carbon technologies.

The agreement, signed at Singapore International Energy Week 2025, establishes a framework for the two regulators to share expertise on gas and electricity markets, exchange knowledge through training and dialogue programs, and work together on multilateral platforms supporting the region’s energy transition. EMA Chief Executive Puah Kok Keong noted that the Singapore regulator also aims to expand cooperation with the AER on regulatory practices and low-carbon technologies.

“Through sharing expertise and experiences, we can strengthen efforts to support energy security and the energy transition,” said AER Deputy Chair Justin Oliver in an online statement, adding that the regulator aims to deepen cooperation with its counterparts across the broader Association of Southeast Asian Nations region.

The agreement builds on years of bilateral engagement in clean energy projects, including Australia’s proposed 10 GW solar farm with 20 GWh to 30 GWh of battery storage near Tennant Creek, which secured Major Project Status from the Northern Territory government in July 2019. The project plans to transmit renewable electricity to Singapore via 3,800 km of high-voltage direct current subsea cables.

Earlier this month, Singapore’s energy regulator granted conditional approval for a 1 GW hydropower import project from Malaysia’s Sarawak state, with first deliveries expected around 2035, as part of broader efforts to diversify the country’s electricity sources and cut carbon emissions.