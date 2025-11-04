JinkoSolar launches next generation 48-cell module Tiger Neo 3.0

China-headquartered solar and energy storage manufacturer JinkoSolar made an appearance at All Energy Australia 2025, launching its next-generation Tiger Neo 3.0 48-cell module specifically designed for the Australian market, along with innovative products including the SunGiga 261 kWh liquid-cooled energy storage system.

The Tiger Neo 3.0 employs 27% efficient, next generation TOPCon cells, delivering 670 W output at 24.8% module efficiency. In cloudy or dawn/dusk low irradiance conditions, the TOPCon modueles demonstrate superior performance with power generation increasing by 2.26-2.49%.

JinkoSolar’s Tiger Neo 3.0 series drew strong interest for its outstanding power generation performance. The 48-cell version has been specially optimised for distributed rooftop applications in Australia, delivering higher module efficiency, superior performance in low-light conditions, and significantly reduced levelised cost of energy (LCOE).

Against the backdrop of evolving electricity market dynamics and notable peak-to-off-peak price differentials in Australia, Tiger Neo 3.0’s enhanced low-light performance effectively extends daily power generation hours, delivering greater value to commercial, industrial, and residential users.

Milestone: 1 GW module delivery with Blue Sun Group

During the event, JinkoSolar and its long-term strategic partner Queensland-headquartere Blue Sun Group marked a major achievement—the successful delivery of over 1 GW of JinkoSolar modules in the Australian market within just three years.

This milestone reflects the close collaboration and shared commitment of both companies to advancing Australia’s clean energy transition.

As a leading distributor in Australia’s PV sector for the past two decades, Blue Sun Group has been dedicated to delivering high-quality products and tailored renewable energy solutions.

The deep co-operation between the two parties—spanning joint branding, product promotion, and market strategy—has supported a wide range of residential, commercial, and utility-scale projects, providing solid support for Australia’s energy transformation.

New partnerships

JinkoSolar also entered into a new round of partnerships with several leading energy companies during the exhibition:

Signed 1 GW Tiger Neo 3.0 Supply Agreement with GoSolar Group

GoSolar Group, a leader in Australia’s solar industry, will join forces with JinkoSolar to deliver high-performance Tiger Neo 3.0 products, bringing reliable and cost-effective solar power to more communities across the continent.

Established Tiger Neo 3.0 and SunGiga Strategic Partnership with Greentech

JinkoSolar and Jinko ESS, together with Greentech, will combine advanced Tiger Neo 3.0 modules with the SunGiga energy storage system, providing cutting-edge all-in-one solar-plus-storage solutions to the Australian market and empowering the transition to clean energy.

Jinko ESS Signed 250 MWh BESS LOI with Aggreko

Jinko ESS signed a Letter of Intent with Aggreko, a global leader in mobile and modular energy solutions, for a 250 MWh battery energy storage project. The collaboration aims to deliver flexible, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions to the global market.

These achievements at All Energy Australia 2025 fully demonstrate JinkoSolar’s strong technological capabilities in driving the global energy transition through innovation.

Moving forward, JinkoSolar will continue to work closely with partners worldwide, injecting sustained momentum into renewable energy development in Australia and beyond.