Iberdrola wins bid to develop VNI West transmission project

Spain-headquartered energy company Iberdrola Australia, which has a total installed capacity of 2.3 GW across four Australian states, has been selected to develop the Victoria to NSW Interconnector West (VNI West) transmission line.

The VNI West project will link both Victoria and NSW via a 240 km, 500 kV double-circuit line, reinforcing the power grid and supporting Victoria’s energy transition.

VNI West is also expected to increase bidirectional transfer capacity by up to 3.5 GW, unlocking renewable energy generation in both states.

Iberdrola will collaborate with government-owned infrastructure planner VicGrid to develop the engineering design, financial and technical planning, and cost estimation, plus work with local communities and interest groups aiming for a completion date of 2030.

Once the stage is completed, Iberdrola will submit a proposal for the project design and construction, as well as for its ownership and operation.

Iberdrola operates 1.4 million kilometres of lines in the United Kingdom (UK), the United States (US), Brazil and Spain, and has more than 57,000 MW of installed capacity worldwide.