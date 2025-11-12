Project EnergyConnect Dinawan substation build completed in the Riverina

Project EnergyConnect, the high voltage interconnector under construction between South Australia (SA) and New South Wales (NSW) has seen the Dinawan substation located in the Riverina region, completed.
The facility is 641 kilometres southwest of Sydney and 10 kilometres north of the Riverina rural community, Bundure on the Kidman Way.
The substation sits at the junction of the 375 kilometre (km) dual circuit 330 kV transmission line from the NSW / Victoria border town Buronga and a 160 km dual circuit 500 kV transmission line from the regional city of Wagga Wagga.
EnergyConnect Program Director John Burke said the Dinawan substation will integrate new solar and wind generation from the NSW government’s South West Renewable Energy Zone (SW REZ) into the National Electricity Market (NEM).
“The substation will also connect to the proposed new interconnector between NSW and Victoria, VNI West, resulting in greater energy reliability and security for the two states,” Burke said.
Named after the Wiradjuri people’s word for emu, Burke said the Dinawan substation’s remoteness posed significant logistical challenges for bringing hundreds of staff and delivering large-scale material and machinery to the site.
Two 120 MVar synchronous condensors weighing 300 tonnes each have been installed in a 60 metre, 1,200 square metre machine hall.
“Transgrid and our construction partner Elecnor Australia are finalising construction of the substation. The focus will then move to pre-commissioning works and testing of equipment before energisation,” Burke said.
