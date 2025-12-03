Rooftop solar install rates reach 2025 high

Australia’s rooftop solar installation rates have climbed for the third consecutive month with the latest data revealing that 279 MW of small-scale rooftop PV capacity was installed on household and business roofs across the country in November 2025.

The figure represents an almost 14% increase in volumes compared to October 2025 and SunWiz Managing Director Warwick Johnston said it is the first time in two years that the national market has risen for the third consecutive month.

“PV volumes have climbed to their highest levels this year, driven by broad-based growth rather than the usual seasonal boost from commercial installations alone,” he said.

“This is the first time there’s been a three-month increase in volumes recorded since November 2023.”

Most states reported increases in installation volumes in November with Queensland, New South Wales, and South Australia leading the way with month-on-month gains of 21%, 17% and 16% respectively.

Despite this growth, Johnston said the national market remains 13% behind 2024 for the year-to-date.

All system-size brackets recorded growth in the past month, with the 30-50 kW segment reporting the strongest gain of 34% followed by the 20-30 and 15-20 and 50-75 kW segments, the latter two both with 19% growth.

The national average system size also increased, climbing to 10.81 kW in November after several months of smaller installations.