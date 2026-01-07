WA launches $9 million funding round open for clean energy projects

The latest round of the Western Australian government’s Clean Energy Future Fund (CEFF) has launched with individual grants ranging from $100,000 (USD 67,300) to $4 million available to support new clean energy technologies and accelerate their adoption across the state.

Western Australia Energy Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson the fund is designed to support the design, deployment, testing or demonstration of practical clean energy projects that reduce emissions while delivering economic and community benefits.

“This fund is helping local projects turn ideas into action,” she said, adding that government investment is “critical to decarbonising the state’s economy and securing its position as a leader in the transition to net zero.”

Priorities for this round include supporting projects with demonstrated benefits to First Nations peoples, green exports and local manufacturing, increasing renewable energy supply and resilience of energy networks, long duration energy storage and enhancing productivity through electrification.

Three grant applications rounds have been completed since the CEFF’s launch in 2020 with the state government investing $37 million through the initiative, providing support for 15 clean energy projects.

“It has supported a variety of clean energy projects including the electrification of mine haul trucks, replacement of diesel generators with battery storage, pumped hydroelectric storage and re-deployable solar power plants,” Sanderson said.

“[The fund] is backing businesses that are turning clean energy innovation into real-world outcomes for jobs, skills and local capability.

Applications for Round 4 CEFF funding will close on 20 April 2026.

The fund is administered by the Western Australian Department of Water and Environmental Regulation with the support of Energy Policy WA.