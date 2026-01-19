Tesla offers new all-black solar module for residential applications

Tesla has introduced a new all-black solar module for residential use, according to information on the company’s website.

“The Tesla Solar Panel blends sleek aesthetics and hidden electrical connections with high-powered engineering, exceeding industry performance and quality standards,” Tesla said. “Featuring our proprietary frame design, the all-black module integrates seamlessly with the Tesla Panel Mount for a minimalist look, with no exposed rails or clamps.”

The modules are available in two versions, with power outputs of 415 W and 420 W. Both measure 1,805 mm x 1,135 mm x 40 mm and weigh 22.3 kg. Tesla has not disclosed the module’s power conversion efficiency or the type of solar cells used.

The panels feature a black anodized aluminum alloy frame and a black backsheet. They come with a 25-year product warranty and a 25-year performance warranty, and are certified to EC / UL 61730‑1, CEC Listed, IEC / UL 61730‑2, and IEC 61215 standards.

Media reports suggest that the modules have an efficiency of about 20% and are being manufactured at Tesla’s Buffalo facility in the U.S., although the company has not confirmed this.

The launch could signal a renewed focus on Tesla’s residential solar business. According to the company’s latest financial results, sales of its solar energy systems reached $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2025.

“We recently launched a new lease offering in the U.S. for solar + Powerwall that provides customers with predictable energy costs, lower monthly payments compared with loans, a system availability guarantee for the full lease term, and a buyout option after five years,” Tesla said in its financial report. “We believe this new lease offering will help drive incremental demand for our residential energy products.”

