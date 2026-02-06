Enervest sells 1.2 GW / 4.8 GWh Hanworth BESS to Octopus Australia

Australian-owned, Victoria-based developer and landowner of large-scale energy storage systems Enervest has sold its 1.2 GW / 4.8 GWh Hanworth battery energy storage system in New South Wales (NSW) to Melbourne-headquartered clean energy developer and fund manager Octopus Australia.
Octopus Australia will progress the Hanworth BESS through planning approvals, grid connection and procurement activities ahead of construction, while Enervest works in partnership with Octopus across planning, environmental, community and stakeholder engagement.
Enervest Chief Executive Officer Ross Warby said the transaction is a critical step for Enervest as the company focusses on its long-term own-and-operate strategy.
“Octopus Australia is well positioned to advance Hanworth at pace and meet growing demand,” Warby said.
“As a landowner and ratepayer, we’ll remain actively involved in the project and the region, and we value the trusted relationships we’ve built over the past 18 months.”
Octopus Australia Chief Executive Officer Sam Reynolds said the company’s continued investment demonstrated confidence in Australia’s energy sector.
“While some investors are stepping back, we’re stepping forward,” Reynolds said.
“Australia still needs new power stations to replace ageing coal plants. The difference is that today we can build them using a mix of solar, wind and batteries instead of smokestacks.”
Hanworth BESS is located near Bannaby in the NSW Southern Highlands and will connect to the 330 kV Transgrid Bannaby Terminal Station that borders the 12 hectare site.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.