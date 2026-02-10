100 MW / 870 MWh Ebor battery wins long storage NSW tender

The 100 MW / 870 MWh Ebor battery energy storage system (BESS) developers, US-based Energy Vault and Queensland’s Bridge Energy, have been awarded a Long-Term Energy Service Agreement (LTESA) under the New South Wales (NSW) Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap.

Located near Ebor, within the New England Region of NSW, 559 kilometres north of Sydney, the project will provide 8 hours of essential grid firming dispatchable capacity as aging coal generators retire.

Under an exclusive agreement, Bridge Energy will partner with Energy Vault to bring the project to development completion.

Bridge Energy Chief Executive Officer Daniel Hamel said the Ebor BESS is a high-quality project that will deliver reliable energy and long-term economic benefits to the local community.

“Ebor BESS will make community benefit contributions for the life of the project, and we are actively engaging with local stakeholders, trades, and service providers to ensure significant local economic activity,” Hamel said.

“We look forward to working closely with Energy Vault’s experienced team to ensure this project’s swift development in moving rapidly to construction and final operation.”

Subject to obtaining the necessary contractual and regulatory approvals, Energy Vault holds the exclusive option to acquire and construct the $310 million (USD 217 million) project, which will be built, owned and operated by Energy Vault.

The project will utilise Energy Vault’s B-VAULT system architecture, designed for high-performance cycling and long-duration applications, controlled by its proprietary Vault-OS energy management system to provide essential grid firming capacity.

Energy Vault Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Piconi said supporting Bridge Energy on achieving the LTESA represents another important growth milestone in advancing the company’s energy asset management strategy in owning and operating energy assets over the long term.

“Building on the success on the development and acquisition of the 1 GWh Stoney Creek BESS just last year providing long duration energy storage solutions, we are proud to deepen our commitment to New South Wales and the local communities and stakeholders that we support and are serving there,” Piconi said.

The Ebor BESS is currently in the development phase with local consultation underway and the facility is scheduled to commence operations in 2028.

The project features a strong focus on social license through ongoing contributions to Armidale Regional Council’s dedicated future fund, known as the New England Future Fund, which will be established to administer community benefit contributions across the region.