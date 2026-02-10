Sunset on solar waste: Have your say on solar panel reuse and recycling

A parliamentary inquiry into solar panel reuse and recycling is calling for written submissions on how developed Australia’s reuse and recycling capabilities are, and what more may be needed to support a sustainable and circular solar industry.
The inquiry, initiated by the Australian House of Representatives Standing Committee on Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water, will assess existing disposal practices, comparing the economic and environmental impacts of reuse, versus recycling, and landfill.
It will also explore the environmental, economic, and energy‑security opportunities that could come from recovering valuable materials from end‑of‑life panels.
Committee Chair Anne Urquhart said as the amount of solar generation installed across the nation continues to grow, it is critical to examine the end-of-life plan for solar infrastructure.
“This inquiry will examine the current and future impacts of solar waste, and the state of Australia’s solar panel reuse and recycling capabilities,” Urquhart said.
“To progress Australia’s transition to a circular economy, the barriers to reusing and recycling solar panels at scale need to be identified through close collaboration with industry, academia, and subject matter experts.”
The Committee invites written submissions addressing the terms of reference by 27 March, 2026.
Further information, including the terms of reference and details on how to make a submission, can be found on the Committee’s website.
