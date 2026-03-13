VicGrid tenders for three Latrobe Valley-based synchronous condensors

The Victorian government body responsible for planning and developing the state’s electricity transmission network and renewable energy zones (REZs) VicGrid is inviting expressions of interest from developers to partner in the delivery of at least three new synchronous condensers at or near the Hazelwood terminal station in the Latrobe Valley.

The station is located 158 kilometres southeast of Melbourne in the Latrobe Valley where the Victorian end point for the Marinus Link high-voltage undersea and underground transmission line connects North West Tasmania to a converter station at Hazelwood.

The synchronous condensers will be integral to the delivery of renewable energy to Victoria and stabilise the network to host more intermittent energy sources like solar and wind.

The Victorian government is currently developing Australia’s largest synchronous condenser near Ararat as part of a $480 million (USD 339 million) investment in 12 projects across the state to strengthen the grid.

VicGrid Chief Executive Alistair Parker said the search is on for partners that are experts in delivering synchronous condensers and who will collaborate to get the best outcome for energy users and the local community.

“As coal-fired power stations close, we need to strengthen and modernise our power grid so more clean and affordable renewable energy can flow to Victorian homes and businesses,” Parker said.

“There’s a real opportunity for the transition to renewable energy to leave a lasting legacy for regional Victoria and for projects like these to create jobs and help local workers and businesses develop new skills.”

Details of the expression of interest process are available at Buying for Victoria.