Remote Samoan island communities to receive Australian-backed rooftop solar

A $1.2 million (USD 850,000) clean energy project conducted in Samoa will bring 108 households and five community centres on Upolu and Savai’i access to clean energy in support of communities located outside the country’s electricity grid.

On the island of Apolima, a mini-grid power network will also receive an upgrade to provide round the clock renewable electricity to 11 households.

The project is a joint initiative of the Samoan the Electric Power Corporation (EPC), in partnership with the Samoan Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Women, Community and Social Development (MWCSD), and supported by the Australian government’s clean energy initiative REnew Pacific.

The EPC will install the rooftop solar panels and battery energy storage systems on 88 homes that are not connected to the grid, while an additional 20 households will be supported through a fast track initiative with the MWCSD to ensure fair access for families facing barriers to applying or installing systems.

The five community centres (fales) will also receive solar and battery systems to allow residents, especially those unable to host clean energy technology, to charge phones, access lighting, and use shared appliances.

EPC General Manager Fesola’i Tau’ili’ili Faumui Iese Toimoana said at the heart of the project are Samoan communities – the families, elders and young people whose lives will be brighter and safer with clean energy.

“EPC’s collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Women, Community and Social Development reflects the spirit of Samoa’s governance: partnership, service and inclusion,” Toimoana said.

“Together, we are ensuring that energy access is not just a technical achievement but a social commitment. We aim to empower villages, strengthen resilience and honour the values that define us as a nation.”

The EPC will own and maintain the system while offering community training and energy-use awareness sessions to help households use the new power safety and efficiently.

“We are deeply grateful to the Australian government for its trust and partnership. This first-ever Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific (AIFFP)-funded project for Samoa marks a milestone not only for the Electric Power Corporation but for our nation’s journey toward universal access to clean energy,” Toimoana said.

“Through REnew Pacific, EPC will deliver reliable solar and battery systems to families who have waited the longest for safe power.”

REnew Pacific supports locally-led projects that provide off-grid renewable energy solutions to rural and remote communities across the Pacific and Timor-Leste.