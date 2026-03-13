Edify Energy Burroway solar farm and BESS lands NSW green light

Sydney-headquartered renewable energy developer Edify Energy has had an application to the New South Wales (NSW) Independent Planning Commission (IPC) approved for its proposed Burroway 100 MWp solar farm and 100 MW / 400 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), subject to development consent conditions.
The approximately $379 million (USD 268 million) project is to be located 18 kilometres north of Narromine, which is 431 kilometres northwest of Sydney.
The 396 hectare project will feature approximately 200,000 solar panels mounted on a single axis tracking system, up to four metres high, and an on-site substation and switchyard will connect to an existing 132 kV transmission line.
The project is located within the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (CWO REZ) on land currently used for broadacre cropping, with the Commission noting there are “no discernible obstacles to the site being used for agrisolar purposes“.
“The development footprint combined with the other proposed, approved and/or operational State Significant Development (SDD) solar farms in the CWO REZ region equates to approximately 17,249 hectares, representing 0.19% of the 8.9 million hectares of land currently used for agricultural production across the CWO region,” the Commission’s decision paper says.
The project will include a temporary workforce accommodation facility capable of housing 250 workers.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.