Edify Energy Burroway solar farm and BESS lands NSW green light

Sydney-headquartered renewable energy developer Edify Energy has had an application to the New South Wales (NSW) Independent Planning Commission (IPC) approved for its proposed Burroway 100 MWp solar farm and 100 MW / 400 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), subject to development consent conditions.

The approximately $379 million (USD 268 million) project is to be located 18 kilometres north of Narromine, which is 431 kilometres northwest of Sydney.

The 396 hectare project will feature approximately 200,000 solar panels mounted on a single axis tracking system, up to four metres high, and an on-site substation and switchyard will connect to an existing 132 kV transmission line.

The project is located within the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (CWO REZ) on land currently used for broadacre cropping, with the Commission noting there are “no discernible obstacles to the site being used for agrisolar purposes“.

“The development footprint combined with the other proposed, approved and/or operational State Significant Development (SDD) solar farms in the CWO REZ region equates to approximately 17,249 hectares, representing 0.19% of the 8.9 million hectares of land currently used for agricultural production across the CWO region,” the Commission’s decision paper says.

The project will include a temporary workforce accommodation facility capable of housing 250 workers.