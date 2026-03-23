K2 Systems unveils elevated PV mounting solution for metal roofs

German PV mounting specialist K2 Systems has introduced a new mounting solution designed for trapezoidal and corrugated sheet metal roofs.

The new product, known as K2 MultiRail High, is a one-piece mounting solution made of aluminium with a height of 100 mm. It is designed for direct mounting in horizontal module orientation and is available in two versions, the MultiRail High for trapezoidal sheet metal and MultiRail High CSM for corrugated sheet metal roofs.

A statement from the company explains that in regions with high ambient temperatures, PV systems installed on trapezoidal and corrugated sheet metal roofs often require greater spacing between the modules and the roof surface.

By creating a larger air gap between rooftop and modules, the MultiRail High is designed to improve airflow, support natural convection and contribute to lowering the module’s rear-side temperature. K2 Systems says this reduces temperature-related efficiency losses and thereby increases annual yield gain, while also creating additional installation space for components such as microinverters or optimizers.

“In markets with high ambient temperatures, we repeatedly see a need for improved rear ventilation on metal roofs,” explained Dieter Hardock, Head of Product Management at K2 Systems. “With the MultiRail High, we offer a structurally simple solution that creates additional clearance while keeping installation streamlined.”

The product is 150 mm long and fastened directly to the roof using four thread-forming sheet-metal screws. It also features an EPDM seal to ensure reliable waterproofing at the fastening points. The company says the one-piece design helps to significantly reduce installation time compared to using a combination of base rails and height adapters.

The MultiRail High is an extension of K2’s existing portfolio, which already offers a solution to elevate the module support surface via the MiniRail 60, designed specifically for sheet metal roofs. The company adds its RailUp solution remains available and can be used with all K2 rails.

K2’s latest product launch follows the introduction of two new pitched roof mounting components, the SingleHook 3S Light and InsertionRail 2.0, announced last July.

From pv magazine Global