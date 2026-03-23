European Energy brings 108 MW Victorian solar plant online

Danish renewable developer European Energy has officially inaugurated the Lancaster Solar Farm in northern Victoria, adding new operational capacity to its growing portfolio of solar, wind and battery energy storage projects in Australia.

Located near Kyabram in central-northern Victoria, the 108 MW PV power plant includes about 170,000 solar modules and is capable of generating 223 GWh of clean energy annually, the equivalent of the electricity consumption of about 35,000 Australian households.

The Lancaster Solar Farm is contracted to supply renewable electricity to the Australian operations of technology giant Apple under a long-term corporate offtake agreement.

For European Energy, Australia Country Manager Catriona McLeod said the project marks another step in the company’s broader portfolio in Australia, where it is pursuing about 10 GW of solar, wind and battery storage projects at various stages of development.

“The Lancaster Solar Farm adds operational capacity to European Energy’s Australian portfolio and reflects the continued progress of the company’s development pipeline,” she said, adding that “Australia offers strong fundamentals for renewable energy investment, supported by growing corporate demand and a supportive regulatory framework.”

European Energy co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Knud Erik Andersen said Australia is a priority market for the company with the ambition to accelerate renewable deployment, combined with favourable project conditions in several states, providing a strong foundation for continued utility-scale solar and storage development.

“Australia is moving quickly when it comes to renewable energy, and we see strong demand from companies looking to secure green electricity for the long term,” he said. “Step by step, we are building our presence in the country, and Lancaster is another important milestone along the way.”

The inauguration of the Lancaster project follows the commissioning of the 58 MW Mokoan Solar Farm in northeast Victoria while the 31 MW Mulwala Solar Park in New South Wales (NSW) is expected to commence operations later this year with construction well underway.

The company is also building the 100 MW Winton North Solar Farm in Victoria. Other projects in European Energy’s pipeline include the 1.1 GW Upper Calliope, the 1 GW Sawpit, and the 500 MW Leichardt solar farms in Queensland.