Battery rebates: what’s working and what still needs attention

Battery rebates have created a huge amount of momentum across Australia. After nearly a decade of talking about energy storage adoption, we are finally seeing real movement.

More households are installing batteries. More installers are entering the market. And energy storage is becoming part of the mainstream energy conversation rather than something discussed only within the industry.

That is a positive step forward. But about nine months into the rebate environment, a few patterns are starting to emerge. Some things are working very well. Others probably deserve a closer look as these programs evolve.

The ‘free battery’ misconception

One of the most common questions still coming from consumers is simple: “Why does my battery still cost money? I thought the rebate made it free.”

The reality is that most battery rebate programs were never designed to fully fund a system. In many cases they cover about 30% of the battery cost, which is significant but far from the full system price.

A complete battery installation includes:

The battery itself

Inverters and electrical components

Installation and commissioning

Monitoring systems

Warranty support over many years

Rebates help reduce the upfront cost. But they do not remove the need for a properly designed, installed, and supported energy system.

If anything, the rapid growth in consumer interest has highlighted how important clear communication and realistic expectations are for the long-term credibility of the industry.

So while rebates are extremely helpful, they were never intended to make batteries completely free. If a company is claiming otherwise, it is worth taking a closer look at how the system is actually being funded.

Batteries are infrastructure, not appliances

Another important shift in thinking is understanding what a battery actually is. Batteries are increasingly being marketed and sold like household appliances. That is understandable as the market matures. But the reality is that battery systems are still relatively new technologies and far more complex than most appliances people install in their homes.

In many ways, they are closer to energy infrastructure than a simple plug-and-play product.

That means systems may require:

Monitoring and software updates

Diagnostics if something goes wrong

Ongoing technical support

Maintenance or component replacement over time

Over time the industry may reach the point where batteries behave more like appliances. But for now, the complexity of these systems means they still require proper design, installation, and long-term support.

This is where sustainable business models become important.

Sustainable systems require sustainable business models

Sustainability is often discussed in terms of materials or recycling. But there is another side to it that receives far less attention.

Battery systems need to be supported for many years after installation. That requires companies with the technical capability, financial stability, and service structure to stand behind those systems long term.

When systems are priced purely to drive costs down, it can become difficult to provide the level of service and support that customers expect.

Healthy margins are not just about profit. They allow companies to invest in support teams, software platforms, diagnostics, warranty service, and product development.

If the industry moves too quickly into a race to the bottom on price, it risks creating systems that are difficult to support later.

For an energy technology that is expected to operate for a decade or more, long-term capability matters just as much as upfront cost.

Installers and trainers are backbone of the industry

Another piece of the puzzle that deserves attention is the role of installers and trainers.

Installers are the ones designing systems, installing equipment, commissioning projects, and ultimately standing in front of the customer when something needs to be explained or fixed. Trainers play an equally important role by ensuring installers have the knowledge and confidence to work with rapidly evolving technologies.

Together, they are the arms and legs of the energy storage industry.

For that reason, installers need strong support from manufacturers and resellers, and trainers need the resources to deliver high quality education across the sector. That support should go well beyond simply supplying hardware.

The industry needs to provide access to:

High-quality product training

Clear technical support channels

Ongoing education as technologies evolve

Guidance on building sustainable businesses

Support around safety, workload, and mental health

Installer businesses also need to be structured for the long term. If the industry pushes installers into models where speed and volume matter more than quality, the consequences show up later in system performance, customer trust, and industry reputation.

There is already a shortage of skilled installers across the sector. As battery adoption continues to accelerate, we will need more people entering the industry and more support to help them stay in it.

Supporting installers and trainers properly is essential. When they are well equipped and well supported, the entire industry benefits through safer installations, higher quality systems, and better outcomes for customers.

The missing piece: supporting Australian capability

There is another conversation that is starting to surface as rebates evolve. Many rebate programs focus primarily on accelerating adoption, which is important. But they often do little to incentivise Australian design, engineering, or manufacturing capability.

In practice, the lowest-cost imported systems tend to win. From a short-term price perspective, that makes sense. But as rebates tighten over time, there is an opportunity to shape how these programs support the industry more broadly.

Energy storage is going to be a core part of Australia’s energy infrastructure for decades. That creates a long-term opportunity to build local capability across engineering, manufacturing, software, and supply chains.

Those outcomes should not rely purely on consumers choosing Australian solutions out of goodwill.

If Australia wants a strong domestic energy storage sector, policy settings could do more to support it. One option could be stronger or longer-term incentives for Australian-designed or Australian-made systems.

That kind of approach could help create skilled jobs, build technical capability, and ensure more of the long-term value created by the energy transition remains within Australia.

Adapting to current market reality

At the same time, companies operating in the sector still need to work within the market that exists today.

In our case, we launched Vaulta Select partly in response to a very clear market signal. Customers wanted more price competitive solutions but still wanted systems that had strong engineering oversight and proper commercial due diligence behind them.

It was a practical response to the realities of the current rebate-driven market. But the broader ambition remains unchanged. Australia should continue building capability in designing, engineering, and producing energy storage systems locally.

Planning for end of life and recycling

Another important question is beginning to emerge as the industry scales. What happens to all of these batteries at the end of their life?

Australia is currently installing large numbers of energy storage systems, but the policies around end-of-life management, repair pathways, and recycling are still evolving.

There is a clear opportunity to look at what has already been implemented in Europe, where regulations increasingly focus on circularity. These frameworks encourage repairability, track materials through their lifecycle, and ensure batteries are properly recovered and recycled when they reach the end of their useful life.

Australia has the chance to take a similar approach as the industry grows.

Programs like the federal governments’ Cheaper Home Batteries rebate are not just about accelerating installations today. They can also help shape the long-term systems that support repair, refurbishment, and recycling in the future.

There is a real opportunity for policymakers involved in the renewable transition, including federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen and Industry Minister Tim Ayres, to create lasting legacy from these programs by embedding circular thinking into how energy storage is supported.

If we get this right, Australia could attract more recycling capability, strengthen the renewable supply chain locally, and ensure energy storage systems remain part of a truly circular economy. It is a conversation the industry is ready to have.

Healthy direction, with room to improve

Overall, the battery rebate programs have been a positive step. They have accelerated adoption, increased public awareness of energy storage, and created momentum in a sector that will play an increasingly important role in Australia’s energy system. But like any policy, they will evolve.

As they do, there are opportunities to strengthen the model. Clearer consumer expectations, sustainable industry economics, stronger installer support, circular end-of-life systems, and better incentives for local capability could all help ensure the long-term success of the sector.

Energy storage is not just a consumer product. It is part of the infrastructure that will support the future energy system.

Getting that balance right now will shape the industry for years to come.

Author: Dominic Spooner, Chief Executive Officer, Vaulta

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.