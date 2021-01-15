Microgrid powers ahead with embedded network plan

Microgrid is set to begin installation on its first network in the coming weeks.

A subsidiary of energy services provider The Green Guys Group, Microgrid is yet to launch its inaugural embedded network but the Sydney-based company revealed on Friday it plans to commence installation on its first project within weeks.

Microgrid has in the first instance targeted established shopping centres for its embedded networks and general manager Alan Waller told pv magazine the company has agreements which are well advanced with several property owners.

“We’ve got a portfolio of sites which are going through the last stages of the expressed informed consent process,” he said.

“They are signed, sealed and delivered and we’ve reached all the regulatory consent processes and whatever else we’ve needed to reach so the next step is to install and kick them off.

“We’ll be stepping into that operational mode within the next couple of weeks.”

Microgrid will rent the roof space from the property owner. There they will install solar pv modules with the electricity generated to be distributed via an embedded network to the individual tenants and common areas.

Waller said Microgrid would install, own and maintain the equipment and there would be no up-front costs for the property owner or tenants.

“There are a few winners in that,” he said. “The shopping centre owner receives the rental for his roof space and we’re able to pump that solar generated through the matrix board and the network to all the tenancies so all the tenants benefit from solar-subsidised electricity.”

Waller said Microgrid would initially focus on smaller shopping centres as it looks to establish itself as an embedded network operator (EMO).

“This coming year should see us with upwards of 10-15 embedded network sites and the pipeline lead for that is very strong indeed,” he said.

“We’re looking at existing shopping centres around the country in particular, and commercial office locations, where we are able to create an embedded network but also able to install certain size solar systems on the roof.

“We will go into a shopping centre and put anywhere from 100 to 300 kW on the top.

“We’re talking about smaller suburban shopping centres. Anywhere between 20 and 50 tenancies and the solar profiles are perfect for us. There is not too much excess and what we can’t generate from the solar we top up by buying from the grid through a gate meter.”

Waller is a veteran of the embedded network industry, having joined Energy Australia in 2004 to establish its embedded network operation before moving to Frasers Property where he did the same.

When The Green Guys Group launched Microgrid Power in late 2019, Waller was part of the plan. Since then he has been kept busy “putting it all together and going through the authorisation process”.

That process is now complete with the Australian Energy Regulator (AER) recently signing off on Microgrid’s electricity retailer authorisation application.

Change is coming

While that authorisation is not essential for operation, with EMOs able to act with exemptions, Waller said it was a case of staying ahead of the curve with regulators looking to “tighten up” the industry.

“The AEMC (Australian Energy Market Commission) is going through a process making sure the embedded network operators all toe the line much more strongly than they have been in the past, from a regulatory perspective that is,” he said.

“There’s been a lot of people in the industry who haven’t done the right thing by the AER, by the regulators, by the industry and certainly by the consumers and they wanted to tighten all that up.

“What they are intending to do, and are working towards, is a complete rule change whereby they will want all embedded network operators such us ourselves and all the other guys to hold a retail licence rather than be exempt operators.

“They feel that is going to make them a lot more accountable and they’ll be able to standardise the industry because it’s a bit loose at the moment.”

Waller however warned the process could have detrimental impacts on some operators.

“It’s not a cheap or easy process to go through so a lot of the smaller operators will think twice about whether they want to do it or if they want to continue on at all,” he said. “But, I think this tidy up is well overdue.”