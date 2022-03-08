Risen Australia extends its warranties for residential modules

Chinese module supplier and project developer Risen Energy has today announced it will be extending its residential modules’ product warranty in Australia by a decade, going from 15 years to 25 years. The warranties apply to modules installed on Australian homes after February 1, 2022.
The new extended warranty will apply to:
1) RSM40-8-xxxMB
2) RSM40-8-xxxM with black frame
3) RSM130-8-xxxMB
4) RSM130-8-xxxM with black frame
(xxx= module power)
Risen Group’s Head of Product Development, Danny Song, said the company has “enduring evidence” of its panels’ longevity, giving it “utmost confidence” in its decision.
Song added that improvements in material and module processes, as well as the company’s 20+ years in manufacturing enabled the extension.
The news comes just weeks after Singapore-headquartered solar manufacturer Maxeon Solar Technologies, which sells in Australia under the SunPower Maxeon brand, extended both its product and performance warranties to 40 years on its Interdigitated Back Contact (IBC) product line. These extended warranties were first introduced to Australian and European markets.
Likewise, in February South Korea’s Q Cells became the “first to market” with a 15 year product warranty on its home battery range.
