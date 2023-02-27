Origin deal to help drive growth for Simble energy management platform

Sydney-based software company Simble Solutions said its wholly owned subsidiary entity Simble Energy has inked a one-year deal with a two-year option agreement to provide Australia’s largest energy retailer Origin Energy access to its SimbleSense real-time energy management software platform.

Origin will offer the SimbleSense platform, an integrated hardware and real-time software solution that enables businesses to track and analyse energy usage, to its commercial and industrial customers via its Origin Zero unit which provides services to help large business customers decarbonise their energy supply.

Simble said those customers will be able to use the platform to monitor their behind-the-meter energy usage at a device or circuit level. The company said customers will be able to access a breakdown of their energy consumption in real time, allowing them to identify trends and potential savings opportunities.

Simble said the platform will also assist companies in the measurement and verification of energy efficiency and carbon reduction projects.

Simble Chief Revenue Officer Fadi Geha said the deal with Origin is further validation of the company’s energy management technology and builds on the success of its sales channel strategy.

“This approach opens access to a substantial customer base, and we are confident that this strategic agreement will drive strong sales and engagement for both companies,” he said.

Geha said Simble, founded in 2009, has grown rapidly in the past 12 months, taking advantage of the global push for carbon management and reporting, particularly in the United Kingdom where the company said businesses are facing energy costs up to six times higher than they were a year ago.

Simble said it now has 600 customers across Australia and the UK including property group Mirvac, retail heavyweight Best&Less, UK grocery giant Tesco and Italian chocolate maker Ferrero.

The company also recently signed a contract with PEP and Brookfield-backed smart meter business Intellihub to deploy the SimbleSense platform across its network of more than a million meters in Australia and New Zealand.