2.4 MW solar carpark switched on in Melbourne, first stage in 10 MW rooftop install

State government entity the Melbourne Market Authority has switched on what is believed to be the largest rooftop solar system in greater northeastern Victoria. The 2.4 MW solar carpark will be used to load and park trucks.

The system produces 3,000 MWh of solar energy per year and was installed by NGE / Beon Energy Solutions.

The carpark is stage one of a three stage project, the next stages of which will involve installations on existing market and warehouse roof space at the Authority’s 67-hectare site in Epping in North Melbourne.

“Once the entire project is complete, the market will host a 10 MW rooftop solar panel system, which will be one of the largest rooftop installations in Australia,” CEO of the Melbourne Market Authority, Mark Maskiell, said.

Coming back to the solar carpark, the system uses 450 W LG panels and SolarEdge commercial inverters. The 5,432 solar panels have been placed on the newly built loading zone as well as an existing warehouse and are expected to offset 10% of the wholesale market’s annual energy usage and 1.77 tonnes of carbon emissions.

The Melbourne Market Authority, a Victorian government entity, links fresh food and flower growers with wholesalers, retailers and distributors.