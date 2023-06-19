Solar and storage solution helps preserve one of world’s seven natural wonders

The coral bio bank aims to house live specimens of the estimated 400 coral species on the Great Barrier Reef.

The Australian arms of Chinese inverter and energy storage systems manufacturer GoodWe and solar module maker Risen Energy have teamed with Sydney-headquartered solar distributor OSW and Brisbane-based solar retailer Solenergy to donate a 22.5 kW PV system and 15 kW battery energy storage solution to power the world’s first living coral bio bank.

The donated system comprises Risen’s 415 W Titan S solar panels, GoodWe’s ET 3-phase high voltage inverter, and Lynx F Series high voltage battery, and was made possible through the facilitation and installation expertise of OSW and Solenergy.

The solar and storage system is powering the state-of-the-art bio bank facility, an initiative spearheaded by not-for-profit Great Barrier Reef Legacy which aims to collect living specimens of hundreds of coral species from the Great Barrier Reef and preserve them in a living ‘coral ark’, protecting them from mass bleaching events and extinction.

It is hoped the facility, housed at the Cairns Aquarium in far north Queensland, will eventually be home to live specimens of all 400-or-so coral species on the reef, which can be transplanted back onto the reef should it be needed to restore damaged or impacted areas.

Great Barrier Reef Legacy Managing Director Dean Miller said the donated PV and storage system, which goes beyond carbon neutrality to achieve carbon positivity by generating more energy than it consumes, will not only power the coral bio bank but also contributes to the organisation’s objectives to combat the effects of climate change.

“We are truly thankful to Risen, GoodWe, OSW, and Solenergy for their generous donation,” he said. “Their support is invaluable in enabling us to run this facility effectively and sustainably while minimising our impact on climate change.”

In a statement, Risen said its collaboration with GoodWe, OSW, and Solenergy “set a powerful example of how corporations can come together to drive positive change.”

“The companies understand that solar offers more than just sustainability,” Risen said. “This joint effort showcases the boundless potential of solar energy in mitigating climate change and preserving precious biodiversity.”