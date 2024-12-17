XNO ultra-fast charging technology aims to decarbonise mining sector vehicles

Perth-headquartered heavy-duty battery and electric vehicle engineering services provider, Switch Technologies, has unveiled what it says is the world’s first operational vehicle powered by United Kingdom-based Echion Technologies’ proprietary ultra-fast charging XNO active anode material technology.

XNO enables lithium-ion batteries to safely fast charge in less than ten minutes, maintain high energy densities even at extreme temperatures, and deliver high-power across a cycle life of more than 10,000 cycles.

The material has been specially engineered to enable electrified heavy-duty vehicles, such as at Toyota Land Cruiser 79 Series used to demonstrate the technology at the Australian Automation and Robotics Precinct (AARP) in Perth, to operate with the highest productivity and lowest total cost of ownership.

The Land Cruiser has been modified into a plug-in hybrid configuration and is equipped with cells manufactured by Li-FUN, an XNO cell development partner.

Echion says ‘powered by XNO’ means lithium-ion batteries that can ultra-fast charge safely, maintain high energy densities even at low temperatures, and deliver high power across a cycle life of more than 10,000 cycles.

Over a nine-month period Switch developed new XNO battery modules and packs, along with drivetrain modifications and control systems to hybridise the Land Cruiser and has now begun a comprehensive test and validation programme to further highlight the benefits that XNO anode materials bring for batteries used in heavy duty industries.

Switch Technologies Chief Executive Officer Jan Haak said whether it’s about removing diesel particulate from near people, reducing emissions in fleet, or boosting the performance of the existing machine, Switch is excited to scale this XNO-powered product into the market.

“We are delighted at the early feedback from customers as we’ve developed this machine to be supportable and reliable in harsh conditions as is expected of a typical off-road vehicle,” Haak said.

“Mining customers are telling us that they’ll be able to operate the vehicle as a pure EV for a whole shift, with the confidence of a full range diesel machine should they need a longer trip and being able to fully charge in less than ten minutes removes friction that operators experience with conventional EV systems on site.”

Echion Technologies Chief Operating Officer Ben Ting said the interest at the launch really showed the need for an improved battery chemistry to deliver against the heavy duty requirements of mining.

“It can lead to bigger projects, bigger vehicles and further decarbonisation of the mining industry,” Ting said.

Echion’s XNO anode material is available at scale thanks a partnership Brazil-headquartered niobium producer CBMM and the manufacturing facility the companies opened together, dedicated to producing up to 2,000 tonnes of niobium anode per year of XNO or the equivalent of 1 GWh of lithium-ion cells.