Canadian miner acquires European arm of Halocell

Canadian silica and gold mining company Homerun Resources has acquired Halocell Europe, a subsidiary of New South Wales (NSW)-based flexible perovskite solar cell manufacturer Halocell Energy, for the commercialisation of perovskite solar.

Halocell Energy is commercialising flexible perovskite solar cells with aims to produce indoor solar products across various domestic and commercial applications, and are developing flexible substrates that suit high volume roll-to-roll manufacturing.

Homerun intends to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of Halocell Europe from Wagga Wagga-based Halocell Energy.

Halocell Energy Managing Director Paul Moonie said the strategic transaction significantly benefits both companies.

“Halocell Europe will accelerate Homerun’s expertise in perovskite solar technology. Halocell Europe are arguably the best in the world at glass-based lamination,” Moonie said.

“Homerun’s investment in Halocell Energy is a springboard for developing a range of perovskite solar modules on flexible substrates through roll-to-roll manufacturing. This partnership is a true win-win for both companies.”

As a subsidiary of Homerun, Halocell Europe will continue to generate revenues from its current solutions and immediately focus on the commercialisation of new perovskite solutions.

Homerun Chief Executive Officer Brian Leeners said the company is collaborating with Halocell Europe to advance a strategic plan focused on perovskite on glass as a natural extension for Homerun into the last mile of its silica to solar vertical.

“Perovskite is the next generation of solar and we are proud to now be positioned as one of the leading global participants in advancing the commercialisation of perovskite solar,” Leeners said.

“Further to the acquisition of Halocell Europe, our equity investment into Halocell Energy adds substantial value as we participate as a strategic shareholder in their focus on the commercialisation of roll-to-roll perovskite solutions in Australia.”

“Halocell Energy is a formidable company with a very strong path for industrialisation and manufacturing in Australia focusing on its’ roll-to-roll production. Halocell Europe is excited to join with the Homerun Resources group focusing on sheet-to-sheet perovskite production,” Leeners said.

The new organisation will allow Halocell Energy to focus all its energies on the roll-to-roll manufacturing plant they are building in Australia with the resources provided in this transaction.

Halocell Europe Managing Director Dr Luca Sorbello said it will focus on its sheet-to-sheet production.

“Both of the companies will share the existing IP and will maintain collaboration into the future. Homerun will acquire more than a century of work years in research and development in the perovskite PV field and other competencies that will fast-track Homerun’s vertically integrated plans in the solar vertical of the energy transition,” Sorbello said.

“Halocell Europe and Homerun form a perfect match to initiate perovskite PV production capability in Europe, to serve the world.”

According to the US-based National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), perovskite solar cells have shown rapid increases in solar conversion efficiency, from about 3% solar conversion efficiency in 2009 to over 25% solar conversion efficiency in 2023.