New Zealand-made EV home chargers launch in Australia

New Zealand electric vehicle home charger manufacturer is introducing it’s 7.4 kW E2 product range to Australia, that both divert excess solar power from rootfop installations and guarantee a 50 kilometre range per hour.

Image: Evnex

Christchurch, New Zealand-headquartered electric vehicle home charger manufacturer Evnex, is introducing it’s 7.4 kW E2 Core and E2 Plus products to Australia, that both divert excess solar power from rootfop installations and guarantee a 50 kilometre range per hour.

Both products are manufactured from locally-sourced components at the company’s New Zealand manufacturing facility, with the E2 Core featuring home overload protection, schedule-enabled to charge during off-peak tmes or when solar energy is available.

Evnex Chief Executive Officer Ed Harvey says the E2 Core provides a cost-effective solution at a time when economic pressures are top of mind.

“We believe there is a gap in the market for a premium locally made product to take on some of the cheaper imported brands and we’re excited to see how it resonates with consumers,” Harvey said.

Evnex E2 series electric vehicle chargers include home overload protection.

Image: Evnex

“We’ve developed the E2 Core, to provide a high-quality, reliable smart charging solution at a competitive price.”

Harvey added the E2 Plus builds on the Core model with local load balancing, and Tesla integration.

“The E2 Plus is our premium model, delivering cutting-edge technology and colour options for those who want the very best in smart charging,” Harvey said.

Both products have their own dedicated feed from the switchboard, and a wi-fi enabled driver appp for monitoring charging behaviour, costs, emissions and setting up solar diversion.

Where the E2 Plus differs is its ability to distribute electrical load evenly between multiple chargers and being currently available for Tesla vehicles, though integration with the X series does not include a Tesla charge flap function.

Costs start at $999 (USD 634) for the E2 Core and $1,299 for the E2 Plus.

