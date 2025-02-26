New Zealand-made EV home chargers launch in Australia

Christchurch, New Zealand-headquartered electric vehicle home charger manufacturer Evnex, is introducing it’s 7.4 kW E2 Core and E2 Plus products to Australia, that both divert excess solar power from rootfop installations and guarantee a 50 kilometre range per hour.
Both products are manufactured from locally-sourced components at the company’s New Zealand manufacturing facility, with the E2 Core featuring home overload protection, schedule-enabled to charge during off-peak tmes or when solar energy is available.
Evnex Chief Executive Officer Ed Harvey says the E2 Core provides a cost-effective solution at a time when economic pressures are top of mind.
“We believe there is a gap in the market for a premium locally made product to take on some of the cheaper imported brands and we’re excited to see how it resonates with consumers,” Harvey said.
“We’ve developed the E2 Core, to provide a high-quality, reliable smart charging solution at a competitive price.”
Harvey added the E2 Plus builds on the Core model with local load balancing, and Tesla integration.
“The E2 Plus is our premium model, delivering cutting-edge technology and colour options for those who want the very best in smart charging,” Harvey said.
Both products have their own dedicated feed from the switchboard, and a wi-fi enabled driver appp for monitoring charging behaviour, costs, emissions and setting up solar diversion.
Where the E2 Plus differs is its ability to distribute electrical load evenly between multiple chargers and being currently available for Tesla vehicles, though integration with the X series does not include a Tesla charge flap function.
Costs start at $999 (USD 634) for the E2 Core and $1,299 for the E2 Plus.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.