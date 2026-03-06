1KOMMA5° home energy ecosystem optimised with new AI platform

German home energy and electrification company 1KOMMA5° has launched its Heartbeat artificial intelligence (AI) platform in Australia, that optimises the company’s home energy system to access the wholesale electricity market, weather forecasts and grid demand to automate the storage, use or selling of energy.

Heartbeat AI automatically trades energy on the wholesale electricity market on behalf of households and has been tested on 60,000 energy systems in Europe, or the equivalent of 600 MW of flexible capacity.

1KOMMA5° Australia Chief Executive Officer Luke Stronach said hundreds of thousands of Australian households have invested in solar and batteries, but most systems are still operating well below their potential.

“Heartbeat AI changes that. It turns a battery from a piece of hardware sitting in your garage into an active participant in the energy market, working around the clock to reduce your costs without you having to do a thing. This is what new energy looks like,” Stronach said.

Once installed, Heartbeat AI runs continuously in the background, making thousands of trading decisions per day. Across its European network, the platform makes more than 4.8 million trading decisions per day, responding to price movements, weather data and grid demand in real time.

1KOMMA5° controls the full chain, from hardware to software to market access, meaning the AI can be tuned specifically for each home’s energy profile and usage patterns, while the AI also improves the cost-effectiveness and product lifetime of compatible systems.

“Most battery setups involve buying hardware from one company, software from another, and a market connection from a third,” Stronach said.

“When it underperforms, nobody is accountable. We built Heartbeat AI to work with our hardware from day one. That’s what allows the optimisation to deliver real savings, not theoretical ones while offering industry leading warranty on our products.”

The company forecasts, the Heartbeat AI could accelerate battery payback periods by around $1,500 (USD 1,053) per year.

SunWiz Awards 2025

1KOMMA5° Australia has been recognised as Australia’s #1 battery installer by SunWiz.

1KOMMA5° has been awarded:

Battery

• #1 Overall Battery Installer National

• #1 Battery Installer QLD

• #1 Battery Installer SA

• Top 5 Battery Installer NSW

• Top 5 Battery Installer VIC

Solar

• Top 5 Residential Solar Installer National

• Top 5 Commercial Solar Installer National

Updated 6/3/26 to include award recognition details.