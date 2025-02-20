Local government solar and battery initiatives win federal funding

Round 1 of the federal government’s Community Energy Upgrades Fund (CEUF) has allocated $50 million (USD 31 million) to almost 60 local councils across Australia to co-fund energy efficiency and electrification upgrades to public facilities.

Successful projects to be co-funded include rooftop and car park solar installations, commercial battery energy storage systems (BESS), electric vehicle charging infrastructure and dynamic load management to support electrification and decarbonisation of a vehicle fleet.

The funding round attracted 165 applicants vying for grants between $25,000 and $2,500,000 to cover up to 50% of eligible expenditures, with 58 winning grants.

In New South Wales (NSW) 17 councils will share $15.3 million, in Victoria, 15 councils will share $23.9 million, in Queensland, $4.5 million is allocated across seven councils, and in South Australia (SA) $2.3 million is also allocated for seven councils.

The Western Australia (WA) allocation for five councils is $2.8 million, a further five in Tasmania will share $674.011 and in the Northern Territory (NT), $580,528 is split between two councils.

Facilities to benefit from a share in the funding round include local swimming pools, libraries, community halls, early learning centres, and neighbourhood sports clubs.

Federal Minister for Local Government Kristy McBain said the government has heard ‘loud and clear from councils about the need to upgrade ageing facilities with more energy-efficient technology.

“They want to bring down their overheads and to lower their emissions – which is exactly why we launched the Community Energy Upgrades Fund,” McBain said.

“We now have transparent grant programs that every postcode can apply for, we’ve delivered record funding increases for local roads, and we’ve brought local councils back to the table as a trusted delivery partner after a decade of neglect – with this program a real testament to what we can achieve for our communities when we work together.”

The Australian Local Government Association President and Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett however has said on the interim report from the federal parliament’s inquiry into local government sustainability, said competitive grant funding programs disadvantage smaller regional, rural and remote councils.

Calling for a new formula-based funding program to support councils in their delivery of services would include $500 million per year for community infrastructure and $400 million per year for climate adaptation.

“A strong, sustainable local government sector is critical not just for our local communities, but also for the health and productivity of our nation,” Burnett said.

The CEUF will deliver $100 million over two funding rounds and will run over three years from 2024-25.

Round 2 is expected to open shortly, with unsuccessful applicants from round 1 encouraged to reapply.