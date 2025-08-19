Regulator slaps Hello Solar with permanent suspension

The Clean Energy Regulator (CER) has confirmed that it has permanently suspended the registration of Victoria-headquartered solar installation company Hello Solar under the Renewable Energy Electricity (REE) Act, meaning it can no longer create small-scale technology certificates (STCs).

In a statement, the CER said Hello Solar had provided misleading responses when asked to provide information, adding that it was no longer satisfied the company was “fit and proper” for the purposes of the REE Act.

The regulator said the decision is effective immediately and Hello Solar can no longer create renewable energy certificates under the Small-scale Renewable Energy Scheme (SRES).

The decision follows an investigation into the conduct of Hello Solar, a company that the CER said has affiliations with Emerging Energy Solutions, NetZero Environmental Group and Greenbot, all of which have had their registrations permanently suspended.

“Hello Solar was found to have provided misleading responses when the CER asked them to provide information,” the CER said, adding that “registered agents and their executive officers have “significant responsibilities” when participating in the SRES to ensure the integrity of the scheme.

“Registered agents are responsible for reporting any changes that may affect their status,” it said. “This includes certain criminal convictions or breaches of the SRES or other schemes administered by the CER.”

The CER said providing it with false or misleading information, including omitting important information, can result in the suspension of an agent’s registration and may also result in criminal prosecution.