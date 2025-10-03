Australia helps remote Fiji schools switch to off-grid solar power

The Australian government funded program REnew Pacific is proceeding assist the installation of 24/7 off-grid solar powered clean energy, high-speed internet and digital learning tools to 30 remote schools and teachers’ homes across Fiji’s mainland Viti Levu and outer islands including Rabi, Taveuni, Kadavu, Moala, Kabara and the Yasawas.
Headquartered in Canberra, REnew Pacific is rolling out the project via a facility called Its Time Foundation, and will introduce benefits to the students who have relied on intermittent diesel generators, running several hours a day, limiting their learning.
Its Time Foundation Founder Rob Edwards said the partnership with REnew marks a major step forward in the Foundation’s mission to ensure every child in Fiji has access to safe, modern education, regardless of where they live.
“We’re building on the success of our earlier pilot to bring reliable solar power, internet connectivity and long-term sustainability to 30 more remote schools. It’s not just about clean energy – it’s about opportunity, equity and lasting impact for communities across the Pacific,” Edwards said.
Fiji Ministry of Education Senior Education Officer Kaushik Lal said that providing solar power to remote schools brings light to classrooms, hope to students and relief to teachers.
“It powers learning, reduces costs and protects the planet, turning every sunrise into a promise of opportunity, resilience and a brighter future for education,” Lal said.
The initiative builds on a successful pilot established at the Buakonikai Primary School on Rabi island, delivered under the BPP Off-Grid Renewable Energy Partnership. In a matter of months after installation, the school reported improved learning outcomes, better digital access and more than $6,000 (USD 3,957) in annual fuel savings, which was all reinvested in education.
Now scaled through REnew Pacific, the project introduces a dedicated maintenance model backed by the Solar Fund (Fiji), along with Starlink internet and basic computer labs to support e-learning. Fuel savings will help cover ongoing costs, making the systems financially sustainable for schools long into the future.
REnew Pacific is the Australian Government’s $75 million investment in off-grid renewable energy for rural and remote communities across the Pacific and Timor-Leste, including Fiji.
