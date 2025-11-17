US orders recall of 10,500 Tesla Powerwall 2 battery systems

From ESS News

Tesla has issued a recall notice for its fully integrated Powerwall 2 AC battery energy storage system and initiated a replacement program for roughly 10,500 affected units in the United States (US).

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that Tesla has received 22 reports of overheating, including six instances of smoking and five cases of fire resulting in minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Tesla said that the recall is due to a third-party battery cell defect, without naming the supplier.

The US recall comes on the heels of a similar nationwide recall in Australia initiated in September.

