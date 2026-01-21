South Australian solar and battery project secures grid approval

Green Gold Energy (GGE) said it has received the tick of approval from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) and South Australia’s network operator ElectraNet to connect its Morgan solar and battery energy storage system project to the grid.

“We are pleased to announce that Morgan Solar Farm, a 108 MW solar photovoltaic project with up to 440 MWh of battery energy storage system has received its Clause 5.3.4 letter, issued by AEMO and ElectraNet, which confirms that the project meets the required generator performance standard,” the company said.

The estimated $185 million (USD 124 million) solar and battery project is planned for a 622-hectare site near the town of Morgan, about 170 kilometres northeast of state capital Adelaide.

The proposal includes a 108 MW solar farm and up to 440 MWh of battery energy storage capacity.

GGE said the project has been designed to allow for grazing activities to continue on the land following construction and once operational, the facility will be capable of generating approximately 260 GWh of clean electricity annually, enough to meet the average annual electricity needs of about 50,950 households.

The developer said the project will make an important contribution to achieving South Australia’s clean energy targets while substantially reducing carbon emissions and diversifying the state’s energy mix.

“The Morgan Solar Farm project is designed to support South Australia’s transition to a cleaner, more resilient energy system,” GGE said, adding that the inclusion of the battery energy storage system “provides for the storage of energy and its distribution to the national grid at times of highest demand.”

The project is part of GGE’s expanding portfolio of solar and battery energy storage projects. The company, which established a reputation for delivering sub-5 MW projects, said it has more than 70 operational, under-construction, and under-development projects across South Australia, New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland.