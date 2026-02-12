Surf life-saving club dives into grid-connected solar upgrade

South Australian (SA) remote and off-grid clean energy specialist MyEnergy Engineering has sponsored a grid-connected solar upgrade for the iconic South Port Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) headquarters.

Located at the mouth of the Onkaparinga River in Port Noarlunga, 33 kilometres southwest of Adelaide, the club had been relying on an ageing 5 kW solar system paired with a GoodWe inverter.

The system was no longer keeping up with the increasing energy usage driven by busy summer seasons, training sessions, and weekend patrols.

With local council approval, a new system was designed to complement existing equipment and reduce the club’s seasonal electricity costs.

The grid-connected solution integrates a new Deye High Voltage (HV) 10 kW three phase hybrid inverter with the club’s original GoodWe inverter.

MyEnergy installed 28 JA Solar panels using a Schletter roof mount system, totalling 12.32 kW of additional solar input, which boosted the club’s energy production.