Surf life-saving club dives into grid-connected solar upgrade

South Australian (SA) remote and off-grid clean energy specialist MyEnergy Engineering has sponsored a grid-connected solar upgrade for the iconic South Port Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) headquarters.
Located at the mouth of the Onkaparinga River in Port Noarlunga, 33 kilometres southwest of Adelaide, the club had been relying on an ageing 5 kW solar system paired with a GoodWe inverter.
The system was no longer keeping up with the increasing energy usage driven by busy summer seasons, training sessions, and weekend patrols.
With local council approval, a new system was designed to complement existing equipment and reduce the club’s seasonal electricity costs.
The grid-connected solution integrates a new Deye High Voltage (HV) 10 kW three phase hybrid inverter with the club’s original GoodWe inverter.
MyEnergy installed 28 JA Solar panels using a Schletter roof mount system, totalling 12.32 kW of additional solar input, which boosted the club’s energy production.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.